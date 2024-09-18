 
Halle Berry recalled a terrible misdiagnosis: 'Oh my gosh'

Halle Berry got candid about her reproductive health and a painful episode of spams which fueled herpes misdiagnosis

September 18, 2024

Photo: Halle Berry recalled a terrible misdiagnosis: 'Oh my gosh'

Halle Berry once opened up about the misdiagnosis which urged her to make a difference for other women.

In a resurfaced interview, the Catwoman actress sat down for a candid chat with First Lady Jill Biden to talk about the time when she was misdiagnosed with herpes, a sexually transmitted disease, reported Los Angeles Times

At the time, Halle recalled, “I have this great s**. I wake up in the morning, I go to the bathroom, and guess what? I feel like I have razor blades in my v*****.”

During that time, the A-listed actress was dating the Grammy-winning musician, Van Hunt.

“I run to my gynecologist and I say, ‘Oh my God, what’s happening?’” she remembered herself asking.

She went on to mention, “It was terrible ... He said, ‘You messed up again ... you have the worst case of herpes I have ever seen.”

Nonetheless, after getting tested negative for the disease the pair was convinced that Halle’s condition was a symptom of perimenopause.

Then, the actress realized that she needed to gain more knowledge about her reproductive health and spread the awareness.

“That’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am, and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women,” Halle concluded. 

