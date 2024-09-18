Lainey Wilson recalls how she 'kept rolling' after shocking disrespect at show

Lainey Wilson certainly has a “heart like a truck”!

The country music star, revealed how she dealt with a rather derogatory form of hate that she experienced during an on-stage performance.

Wilson spoke to Taste of Country recalled how someone had spit on her in the middle of her show, admitting how she wanted to storm off and “find whoever it was.”

However, the Wildflowers and Wild Horses singer decided to respond with a rather classy thought process and ignored the droplets that landed on her chest. Showing her haters how trolling and disrespect is not going to faze her.

“Last year when we were on our headlining tour, somebody spit on me, on stage,” she told the outlet, adding, “I thought about getting down there and finding whoever it was, but I didn't. I kept rolling.”

Even though, Wilson did state that during her performance, she did not care much about it, however she was left pondering for the rest of the night.

“First of all, I was like, ‘Why in the world would you buy a ticket and then go spit on somebody?’ There's some mean people in the world. Also, they could have just been drunk and just being silly,” the Watermelon Moonshine hitmaker further noted.