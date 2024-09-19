Photo: Brad Pitt, George Clooney agree to take down Matt Damon for 'free'

Brad Pitt and his close pal George Clooney recently agreed to take down Matt Damon.



During the pairs’ latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! they performed a skit pretending to be hitmen as a nod to their movie, Wolfs, per People Magazine.

They started off with telling a dark figure to “sit down” before asking if the person “brought the money.”

This figure showcased a case full of hundred-dollar bills and asked the duo, “So what happens now?”

Brad Pitt answers, “You go home,” Pitt, to which the figure inquires, “That’s it?”

“That’s it," the 60-year-old acting sensation confirmed.

“I just can’t have this coming back to me. I have a family,” the figure argues.

Brad and George then ask him who “the mark” is, which turned out to be Matt Damon when the figure revealed “the mark”’s photo adding, “Him.”

“I need you to make sure he buys the zoo, if you know what I mean,” the figure said and exposed himself to be none other than Jimmy Kimmel.

Brad responded, “We’ll do this one for free.”

Nonetheless, his partner, George, asked, “What about [Damon’s] adoring fans?” after which the trio broke out into laughter.

“His adoring fans,” Jimmy Kimmel repeated after them in a sarcastic tone and claimed that they "won’t regret this!”