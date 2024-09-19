Travis Kelce gifts pal Patrick Mahomes THIS special gift on his big day

Patrick Mahomes opened up about a special gift he received from his friend, Travis Kelce, on his birthday.



In a recent episode of The Drive podcast on Tuesday, September 17, Mohomes revealed that the 34-year-old quarterback has gifted him a Louis Vuitton golf bag on his 29th birthday.

The Chiefs quarterback told the podcast host, Travis got me a Louis Vuitton golf bag."

"So that is gonna be sweet,” he remarked.

Patrick went on to say, "I don’t know how much I can use that on the golf course but it will be nice to have."

However, Mahomes did not reveal if the bag was custom made or if it's Louis Vuitton's ready made golf's kit which ranges between $22,600 to $31,500 as per People.

Previously in July Kelce made headline when he attended a charity golf tournament and accidentally hit a spectator with ball.

He joined the 2024 American Century Championship along with his brother Jason and WWE star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin held at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12.