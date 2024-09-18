Ellen DeGeneres addresses how she got 'kicked out of show business'

Ellen DeGeneres would be spreading smiles one final time!

As the trailer of the comedian’s upcoming Netflix special, titled, For Your Approval, unveils, its release date, September 24, is set to mark DeGeneres’ career’s last endeavor.

The 66-year-old former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, takes the stage in the trailer, after a break of six years, telling the audience that she would be catching them up on what has recently kept her occupied.

Casually mentioning how DeGeneres is involved in gardening and getting chicken, she breaks the ice and quips, "I got kicked out of show business.”

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind, that was the headline,” the 66-year-old added, continuing, "Here's the problem: I am comedian who got a talk show and I ended the show every day by saying, 'Be kind to one another.' Had I ended my show by saying 'go f*** yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind."

Further on, as the trailer proceeds, DeGeneres jokes about how she went into showbiz to heal “childhood wounds” and not for the money.

"I thought, if I could make people happy, they'll like me. And if they like me, I'll feel good about myself," she says. "And all I can say about that is, thank god for the money!" the comedian exclaimed.