Prince Harry drops ‘good signs' about King peace talks

Prince Harry could bring good news with recent visits to the UK

September 19, 2024

Prince Harry’s frequent visits to the UK are tipped to pave way for a reconciliation with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently came back to his homeland on the occasion of his 40th birthday, could show signs of his permanent return.

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "Well, he does seem to be coming quite often, doesn't he? Which in some ways is a good sign, I think.

"If he keeps coming at least there is a chance at some stage he'll meet up with his father, and you know, maybe this can be a step towards some sort of reconciliation.

"I think there's quite a long way to go but it's nice that he feels he can come here anyway."

The historian explained: "If I may put it like this, if the King wishes to see him, he will arrange to see him.

"If he doesn't wish to see him, he'll be too busy. Simple as that,” he noted.

