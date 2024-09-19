Grace VanderWaal details 'robbery of identity' in latest track

Grace VanderWaal might just be starting a brand new era!

The 20-year-old singer and actress, most knowns for her fame from the reality show, America’s Got Talent in 2016, embraced her rather sultry side in the latest single she dropped.

She released the song, What’s Left Of Me, a breakup track, accompanied with an official music video, on September 18, 2024.

VanderWaal rocked multiple dresses in the video as she sang in front of the camera, wearing a red corset-style attires and many necklaces. She tied the look together with scarlet lip color and matching eye makeup.

"Eight months since I saw you / but I'm still in your bedroom / on my skin I can feel you," she can be heard singing, "Took what I had and then you left me for dead / Now I'm on my knees and I'm just trying to forget."



As per a press release obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Grace VanderWaal stated that What’s Left of Me is all about, “feeling as though you’re a breathing legacy of a fallen relationship. Everything about me is in some way directly or indirectly caused by you. An in-escapable touch, acid burned kiss, I’ll never be the girl I was before. It’s a robbery of identity.”