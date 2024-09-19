 
Princess Kate Middleton keeps 'future' in focus after cancer battle

Sources say Kate Middleton is looking to put behind her fight with cancer

September 19, 2024

Following her chemotherapy treatment, Princess Kate Middleton is getting back to her daily life as she focuses on the future while putting behind her cancer battle.

Giving an insight into her state, one of her friends said Hello! magazine, “She is in a positive place,” adding, “She is feeling well and looking to the future, focusing on the things that matter to her most.”

Despite suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer, an insider said the commitment of the Princess of Wales to duty and service is boosting the mother-of-three to recover as fast as she could.

"The commitment to duty and service from both of them is unwavering, and that won’t change,” the bird chirped about the royal pair.

Over the period of her recovery, the 42-year-old's family remained by her side, “The closeness of her family and the support she has received from them over the past nine months have been so important to her,” the tipster tattled. 

Earlier this month, Kate shared an update about her health in an intimate home video with her family.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she continued.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life, as you know can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

