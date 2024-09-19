 
Florence Pugh breaks silence over 'nasty' comments on her weight

The actress expressed disappointment over the people who negatively commented on her figure on the internet

September 19, 2024

Florence Pugh broke her silence over the backlash she received on her weight on the internet.

In a recent conversation with British Vogue, the 28-year-old actresses opened up about the negative comments on her body and how sometimes it let her down.

"It’s so hard,” the We Live in Time actress told the outlet for their October cover.

"It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good.”

She went on to say, "The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me.”

In a previous interview with Elle UK last year she addressed the issue saying, "I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob.”

In support of the chalenging role of a cancer patient in her upcoming movie, Pugh did not hesitate to shave her head,

"You have the honour of doing something to yourself that is totally in support of the character,” Pugh said, noting, “I’ve never found it a challenge to be acting in pain.”

We Live in Time will hit theater on October 11.

