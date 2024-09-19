 
Florence Pugh opens up about her future family plans: 'I love kids'

The actress revealed her fondness and love for kids

September 19, 2024

Florence Pugh revealed her plans of becoming a mother and to have a 'big' family.

The 28 year old actress opened up about the idea of having children in a latest interview with British Vogue, for their October cover.

The We Live In Time actress revealed to the outlet that she has always loved children and desired for having her own.

"Oh, I’ve always been thinking about starting a family,” Pugh said.

"I’ve wanted to have kids since I was a child myself," she continued.

"I love the idea of a big family. I come from a big family. I love kids. I love hanging out with kids. If ever there’s a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat to them," the actress added.

Moreover, Pugh confessed that talking with kids is "much easier" versus adults.

"I love the honesty," she noted.

The Midsommar actress further added, "I love how bored they can get. I’ve never stopped knowing that I want to have kids. It’s just figuring out when.”

Pugh upcoming movie, We Live In Time, in which she portrays the role of a cancer patient, is all set to release on October 11.

