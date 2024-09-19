 
Chris Hemsworth 'Transformers' recordings interrupted by unexpected guests

The film's director Josh Cooley shared that actor's kids would crash into his recording studio

September 19, 2024

Hemsworth's at home 'Transformers' recordings interrupted by cute guests

Chris Hemsworth got to record his role in the animated movie, Transformers One from the comfort of his home.

But there were some unexpected guest at his house, who frequently interrupted in between his work.

The film director, Josh Cooley, revealed at the New York City premiere of the upcoming flick that there were some unique moments with the cast including Hemsworth recording from his home in Australia.

"All of Chris' recordings were done at his house. So I would travel all the way to Sydney and record there, which was really fun," he told the People.

Cooley went on to say, "He got a great place and his kids would come running into the room occasionally and he'd be like, 'Oh, hold on, let me get lunch for him,' or whatever it was."

"But it was great. It was so super chill and he's a phenomenal, a great guy," the director added.

For those unversed, Hemsworth is a father to 3 children, including twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, 10, and daughter India Rose, 12, whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky.

