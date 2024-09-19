Prince Andrew is branded ludicrous amid the release of his new Amazon series.



The Duke of York, who is currently watching a reel version of him portraying in the new project, has kept the audiences glued due to its controversy.

Royal expect Nathan Kay writer: “Nearly five years on from that infamous interview, you may be forgiven for thinking we have heard it all on Prince Andrew’s disastrous decision to sit down with the BBC.”

He added: “But whether it is royal insiders giving the lowdown on what went on behind the scenes, or versions of events from those on the other side of the fence - as we have seen with a Netflix film and now this mini series from Amazon - the details are just too good to look away.”

Mr Kay then spoke about the utmost support of Ms Amanda Thirst, who created further disasters for Andrew:

He said: "It may come as no surprise, apart from the Duke of York’s hopelessly devoted private secretary Amanda Thirsk, whose portrayal in this latest installment is a fitting tribute to her own misgivings in facilitating the Newsnight interview, that Prince Andrew is characterised as clueless as he is ludicrous.”