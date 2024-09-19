Prince Harry, King Charles reunion off the cards amid monarch’s packed schedule

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK later this month for the WellChild Awards, but a reunion with King Charles is off the cards, a new report has revealed.



The Duke of Sussex will attend the ceremony on September 30, while the King and Queen Camilla are scheduled to be in Scotland around the same date.

Charles and Camilla would be in Scotland to attend a special 25th anniversary celebration at the Scottish Parliament on September 28, reported The Telegraph.

The report claimed that the couple is expected to remain in the country for a few more days after the event which would make it unlikely for the monarch to see Prince Harry in UK.

Harry saw Charles in February this year after he flew to the country following the Buckingham Palace’s announcement regarding the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

However, Charles snubbed Harry the next time he was in the city for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, citing packed schedule.

Harry came to the UK again on a “secret visit” to attend the funeral of his uncle Robert Lord Fellowes in August. But he did not see Charles during his brief visit.

In a statement confirming his UK visit on September 30, Harry, who has been the patron of WellChild for more than 16 years, said: "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs."

"These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all,” he added.

"It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."