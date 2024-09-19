Lady Gaga reveals thought behind non-stop rumours she's a man

Lady Gaga has had enough of rumours about her being a man lasting for decades now.



The Grammy-winning singer, 38, narrowly answered the rumours recently by explaining why she was avoiding it all along.

“The reason I didn’t answer the question was because I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie,” Gaga told Bill Gates in his new series What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates which dropped on Netflix Wednesday.

“But I thought about, what about a kid that’s being accused of that, that would think that a public figure like me would feel shame.”

Gaga explained that it was after 2010 when an altered image of herself went viral online—raising concerns surrounding her gender.

“There was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored and they were like, ‘You know there’s this rumor that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?'” the Alejandro singer recalled.

“I’ve been in situations where fixing a rumor was not in the best interest of — I thought of the well-being of other people,” the pop star further said on the billionaire’s new show tackling “the world’s most pressing issues,”

“So in that case, I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point.”

Gaga previously slammed the question during a 2011 interview with Anderson Cooper.

“Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a p****?” the singer, then 24, said. “My fans don’t care and neither do I.”

At another point in same interview with Cooper, Gaga teased her critics further about having a “male appendage,” saying, “Maybe I do. Would it be so terrible?”