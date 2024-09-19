Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera tease collab with Kylie Jenner audio

Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera are fangirling over each other with their collab just around the corner.



Aguilera, 43, took to Instagram recently with a fun video with Carpenter, 25, in which they can be seen lipsyncing to an audio of Kylie Jenner from The Kardashians.



In the video, the pair sits on a couch with a full band behind them as Kylie's audio begins with, "I'm obsessed with my mom," which the makeup mogul had said for Kris Jenner at the time.



"So you're saying you're her favorite?" someone else asks in the audio, to while Carpenter pans the camera towards Aguilera.

"That's exactly what I'm saying," continues the clip of Jenner, while both singers smile and laugh. "I'm her favorite. We actually have a relationship like she has no other kids. Yeah," the audio concludes as the clip comes to a close.

Aguilera shared the video with the caption, "Obsessed," which the Espresso songstress reposted on Instagram Stories and wrote, "I don't think you understand... I'm obsessed."

The video comes after Aguilera joined forces with Carpenter and Machine Gun Kelly to produce new live versions of tracks from her 1999 debut album for its 25th anniversary.

The newly-recorded live performances of select tracks will release as part of the Spotify Anniversaries series, set to drop September 23.



Carpenter and Machine Gun Kelly will each duet with the Burlesque star on a track, as per Rolling Stone, and stories behind the making of the album will also be shared.