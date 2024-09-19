 
Prince Harry releases first statement since announcing UK trip

Prince Harry finally makes his first ever statement since announcing his trip to the UK

September 19, 2024

Prince Harry has finally released a statement alongside Meghan Markle, and it serves as the first-ever public statement since his plans for the UK were announced.

The statement has been released to their official website, Archewell and details the importance of voting in this presidential election and also links to helpful information for the same.

It begins with the pair saying, “Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.”

And “at The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.”

Hence, “We invite you to join us in this important effort. Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future,” the statement concludes by adding. 

