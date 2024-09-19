Brittany Cartwright reveals cosmetic procedures done before Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright got candid about the cosmetic procedures she had secretly done before filing for divorce from Jax Taylor.

In an interview with DailyMail published on Wednesday, the 35-year-old TV personality admitted that she underwent an AirSculpt fat removal and skin tightening session.

“I am feeling great these days after getting AirSculpt,” said Brittany. “I wanted to look good after everything I’ve been through this year.”

“I want to look my very best. I wanted to get my sparkle back,” she added.

The Valley star revealed she was "not really nervous" when she went under the knife for the two-hour treatment in May.

“The work was done on my stomach,” Brittany continued. “I wanted some help with contouring on my lower abdomen because after I had, my son Cruz [in 2021], my stomach was just never the same.



“Now I am smaller and I feel great about it,” the Vanderpump Rules star added. “It was one session I call it ‘one and done’ because not only did it take out fat, but it also tightened my skin at the same time. It is not like traditional liposuction it’s different — it’s body sculpting.”

Brittany, who filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024, shared, “I’m working on myself because I need to heal. To be honest with you I thought I would be with Jax forever so this is so new for me,”

“It is taking some time to heal and move on,” added the newly single.

