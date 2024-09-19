James Middleton highlights Kate's biggest change since marrying Prince William

James Middleton finally gets a bit candid about everything that led to his sister changing, and it all started once she met Prince William.

He dished on all of this in his newly released book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

This book, released just this week details gut-wrenching moments from James’ life, from suicidal ideations to anecdotes about the British Royal Family.

According to an excerpt of this obtained by the Daily Mail, "Our family knew a day or so before it was officially announced in November 2010.”

He continues in his book by writing, “Catherine, Pippa and I go out for a walk with Ella and Tilly to our local pub in a village near Bucklebury. We sit in a corner, chatting quietly.”

“Pippa and I want to be visibly excited, but we have to tamp down our emotions so no one suspects a thing. We make a quiet acknowledgement that we’ll always be there for each other, look out for one another, support each other. No matter how crazy things get.”

He also dished a bit about the heir to the British throne and admitted how the Middleton’s view him, all these years later.

According to James, “William has been in our lives for so long and we've grown very fond of him. He feels like our older brother and he and Catherine are so clearly a good fit, just right for each other.”

He also gushed at how they brought the best out in eachother and added, “I thought how lucky William was to be marrying my capable, down-to-earth big sister, and I felt absolutely reassured that they were in love.”

Before concluding he also added, “It was beautiful to see how he brought out her confidence. She'd blossomed. I knew he'd look after her, and he does to this day.”