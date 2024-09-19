 
King Charles finally proves there's no way back for Prince Harry

Prince Harry has finally been given the official insight that none of his attempts at returning to the Firm will be catered to

September 19, 2024

King Charles finally proves there's no way back for Prince Harry

Prince Harry has finally met his reality it appears, as King Charles’ succession planning leaves the royal feeling hurt and isolated.

Royal author Tom Quinn made comments related to this during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

There he pointed out the negativity Prince Harry has been feeling regarding his possible regency being ‘shunned’.

While, “No one is taking seriously, yet, the idea that William might not be able to take over because William being out of the picture is the nightmare scenario that nobody wants to contemplate.”

The author also noted that any chance of Prince Harry taking on a role associated with royalty would not sit right with Kate, however being ‘pragmatic’ she would accommodate anything the royal household would ask.

In regards to how Harry is coping with the isolation that comes during a time like this, Mr Bower claimed, “Harry hates the fact that he is being left completely out of the succession planning, but he has only himself to blame.”

“His choices illustrate perfectly the old adage - beware you get what you wish for.”

At the end of the day, Mr Bower also noted, “Harry wanted his freedom and he has it, but there is a price to pay and he is paying it.”

