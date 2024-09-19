Mark Zuckerberg crushes daughter's Taylor Swift dream

Mark Zuckerberg has recently revealed why he told his daughter she couldn't be Taylor Swift.

During his conversation on the Acquired Podcast, Zuckerberg discussed attending Swift's Eras Tour with his family.

His seven-year-old daughter, August, was inspired by the concert and expressed her desire to become just like Swift when she grow up.

However, the Meta CEO stopped her, giving his daughter a different message.

Recalling the incident, he said during the podcast, "We took her to a Taylor Swift concert and she was like, 'You know Dad, I kind of want to be like Taylor Swift when I grow up,'" to which he replied, "You can't. That's not available to you."

He explained that while his daughter admired Swift, he wanted to encourage her to follow her own unique path rather than trying to be someone else.

"She thought about it and she's like, 'Alright when I grow up I want people to want to be like August Chan Zuckerberg.' and I was like, 'Hell yeah. Hell yeah,' he added.

Zuckerberg attended the Lover crooner's concert in July. He shared photos on Instagram, showing of friendship bracelets. "Life of a girl dad," he captioned the post.