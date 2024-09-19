'The War and Treaty' drops bombshells about their Bon Jovi collaboration

'The War and Treaty' drop bombshells about their Bon Jovi collaboration

The married duo, The War and Treaty, consisting of singer-songwriters Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, shared their experience of working with Bon Jovi.

In an interview with People magazine during the American Awards & Honors in Nashville, Tanya raved over Jovi, describing him as “kind and wonderful.”

Declaring him “bigger than life,” the 46-year-old musician said, "There are no words to how kind he is, how wonderful and giving he is. He supersedes anything that you can think about when you meet people.” (sic)

She admitted that the Grammy winner is “absolutely incredible,” and added by saying, “You don't feel the separation of him being this great icon and us doing the song together.”

For those unversed, the couple recently collaborated with Jovi on a song called The People’s House, which came out on August 30.

Moreover, the 42-year-old Michael remarked the rock band Bon Jovi's front man as “a decent being, and he understands his calling on his earth.”

Taking into account the Blaze of Glory singer’s humbleness, Michael said, "If I text Jon Bon Jovi, he'll text me back within two minutes. If I call him and he doesn't answer, he'll call me back within two minutes."

It is pertinent to mention that the couple sang praises of Jovi after they joined him in at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville.