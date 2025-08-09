Tommy Fury decides daughter's future career

Tommy Fury refuses to let daughter star in ‘Love Island’

Tommy Fury has already decided his little daughter, Bambi’s career path!

The 26-year-old boxer, who himself found love with Molly-Mae Hague on the 2019 series of Love Island, refuses to let her daughter star on the show when she is older.

During a candid conversation with Telegraph magazine, he was asked how he would feel if his daughter makes it to Love Island.

"Oh, that’s a good question. I don’t even want to think about that...” Tommy answered.

He continued, “I’d do my f***ing best [to stop her]! I don’t know. I don’t know! I’ll support her through anything.”

On the thoughts of her pursuing boxing, the dad mentioned, “No. She’s too pretty to be a boxer. I’m going to take the black eyes and the broken ribs and the broken hands, so she doesn’t have to.”

It is pertinent to mention that he and his partner, Molly-Mae broke off their engagement in August 2024 but confirmed in 2025 that they got back together again, with Tommy eager to have a large family with her.

“I’d love to give Bambi a sibling,” and when asked how many kids he wants, he said: "Forty.”

“Me and Molly have had private conversations. I don’t think she’s quite on track for 40...,” he added.

Opening up about his dream of having a family, Tommy confessed, “Obviously, I’m not the one giving birth. But all I ever wanted to do from when I was a young boy, I just wanted to have a family and do my boxing and look after them.”

“My family is everything. I don’t care what happens in my life. I don’t care if boxing goes. Because if it were to happen again, I’ve got my family,” he concluded.