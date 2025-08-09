Lindsay Lohan marks unique ‘Parent Trap' reunion in ‘Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan posts ‘Freakier Friday’ BTS snaps marking ‘Parent Trap’ reunion

Lindsay Lohan uploaded her picture with Parent Trap costar Elaine Hendrix.

Taking to her official Instagram account, uploading multiple behind-the-scenes pictures of Freakier Friday, the 39-year-old shared a sweet selfie with Hendrix.

"It’s August 8th!!!! FREAKIER FRIDAY IS NOW IN THEATERS!!! Happy Freakier Friday! Photo Dump!" Lohan captioned the photos.

In the selfie, Hendrix, can be seen wearing a white button-down shirt, with her blonde locks styled in an elegantly chic up-do paired with a black headband.

Meanwhile, Lohan wore her long strawberry locks in beachy waves, wearing a blazer over a graphic t-shirt.

The duo initially starred together in Disney's 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, where Lohan played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

They were separated when their parents, Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson), split up.

During a summer camp, when the twins have a fateful meeting, they try to rekindle their parents' relationship.

Hendrix plays Meredith Blake, 26-year-old fiancée to Nick, the guy whom the twins hilariously try to sabotage on a camping trip.

"MEREDITH BLAKE?!" one Instagram user wrote in the comments.

Another user chimed in writing, "Omgggg Meredith!! My little girls and I watched freaky Friday last night twice to prepare… and we quoted the whole movie!!! We’re ready! Cannot wait!!!"

It is pertinent to mention that Freakier Friday, which has been released now, is the sequel to the original 2003 movie, Freaky Friday, also starring Lindsay Lohan alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.