Lisa Barlow makes rare comment on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Lisa Barlow revealed her thoughts about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

According to US Weekly, the RHOSLC star shared her thoughts on Hulu’s new reality show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, during an interview on the episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, “I think it’s interesting, and I think culturally it makes sense.”

In regards to this, Lisa stated while referring to costar Heather Gay, “I think it makes Heather’s journey make sense, too.”

As per the publication. Heather has been open about her complex relationship with the Mormon faith on RHOSLC and wrote a memoir called Bad Mormon.

Moreover, Lisa also revealed that she knows at least one member of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast: Demi Engemann’s husband, Bret.

According to the reports, Bret was previously married to Angie Harrington, who appeared on RHOSLC as a “friend” on seasons 2 and 3 and was at one point good friends with Barlow.

In this regard, Barlow added, “I know Bret. Bret used to come to my house and sing to me before I was dating her husband John We were totally just good friends. We do cross paths and it’s not surprising because Utah is very small and especially the influencer world and community here is very tight-knit.”

Meanwhile, on Bravo, Lisa, Heather, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsenavas, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby are all locked in for another season of drama as RHOSLC returned for a fifth season on Wednesday, as per the publication’s reports.

Furthermore, Bravo also announced Sold on SLC, a new real estate reality show set in Salt Lake City.