Brad Pitt revealed to be 'very committed' to girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s connection is reported to be “stronger” than ever after making their red carpet debut earlier this month.

According to US Weekly, “they’re super in love” and the duo’s decision to go public as a couple was a “big deal.”

In regards to their relationship, Pitt and de Ramon went on red carpet official after nearly two years of dating at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Pitt’s new film Wolfs on September 1.

Moreover, the couple posed for red carpet pictures alongside Pitt’s costar George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney.

As per the publication, the premiere made for a perfect date night for the couple, as the outlet reported that they are both “hippies at heart” and have bonded over their love of art and music.

In this regard, the source claimed, “Brad loves introducing Ines to his friends because she’s such a joy to be around and “she brings out the best in Brad.”

Additionally, the publication went on to note that things are “serious between Brad and Ines,” while adding, “He’s very committed to her and their future.”

Furthermore, De Ramon has shown her love for the Oscar winner by offering him support amid his messy divorce from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.