Photo: Adele turns a deaf ear to friends amid Rich Paul baby plans: Source

Adele is reportedly paying no heed to what others might say as plans a baby with Rich Paul before marriage.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, the Hello hitmaker has consulted a popular spiritual woman from Hollywood in order to connect with the soul of her and Rich Paul’s “perfect” unborn child.

This confidante mentioned that Adele previously did not believe in such callings when she was staying in London.

They even claimed that the 36-year-old songstress is “a little embarrassed by how kooky she’s gotten since moving to California.”

“She knows her London friends think it’s ridiculous,” the source stated and added, “but she doesn’t care.”

Before conclusion, the insider noted, “It’s helping to keep her in the right head space, and that’s really what matters right now.”

Earlier, an insider also shared of the couple, “If Adele gets pregnant before the wedding, so be it,” noting, “She’ll consider it a blessing.”

The tipster also tattled at the time, “She wants to focus on her relationship and family,” adding, “People would be surprised to know how domestic she is when she’s not in diva mode! She’s been wanting this for a long time.”