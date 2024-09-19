 
Prince William lands in Aberdeen to boost homelessness project

Prince William will announce a significant new partnership for his Homewards project

September 19, 2024

Prince William arrived in Aberdeen today to support his homelessness project.

On September 19, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video clip of William at the Aberdeen airport, showing him descending the stairs from his plane.

During his visit, William will announce a significant new partnership for his Homewards project, which aims to tackle homelessness.

The future king is expected to meet with essential workers in the homelessness sector and celebrate a major boost to his initiative.

The Homewards program, launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, strives to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated while changing public perceptions about the issue.

Prince William will use this opportunity to highlight the new development and express gratitude to those working tirelessly in the sector.

The inclusion of the homelessness workforce in the Blue Light Card community will provide them with discounts on everyday essentials and additional perks, further supporting their crucial work.

