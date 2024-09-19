Prince Harry's dictator in high heels given massive bashing

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has just been bashed for being a dictator in high heels that belittles everyone, so much so that an expert has penned a piece in response.

This expert in question is royal commentator Richard Eden.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for the Daily Mail and referenced the comments made by a source to The Hollywood Reporter.

This source accused the Duchess of marching “around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that a source close to the couple believes, “the reporting is ill-informed and very one-sided.”

In his piece though he painted a collection of 10 possible things, “I would do if I were appointed as Harry's new chief of staff.”

From establishing ‘the boss’ to ‘getting to the bottom of what Harry wants to achieve in life’, Mr Eden’s piece covered it all.

He also added some tips to help mend fences, starting with ‘convincing’ the royal to write to his father, the Queen, his brother and Kate Middleton as well.

A meeting with Thomas Markle has also been proposed, because “Meghan's father, who's 80 and in poor health, has still not met the duke, or his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Other tips were in reference to his recent public moves like the legal battle for police protection, his anti-drug charity, as well as accepting his ‘baldness’.

Last but not least though there was a comment about his appearance during the African and Colombian tour.

The 10th tip by Mr Eden was to ‘smile move’, because “particularly when with Meghan. His sullen look makes him appear grumpy and resentful," after which he concluded the piece.