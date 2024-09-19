Lily Collins unveils Emily Cooper's real love in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins has shared a surprising insight into her character in Emily in Paris.

While fans have been captivated by Emily Cooper's love life in the series, Collins has finally revealed who is her character's true love.

In an interview with E! News, Collins suggested that Cooper's soulmate might not be any of the men she's dated.

Instead, she believes that real love of Emily Cooper's life is her best friend, Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park.

"Mindy! Always! The hot roommate," the Stuck in Love actress told the outlet.

Praising Mindy Chen, Collins explained that she is "the one with the voice, the one with the heart," and said that their friendship in series is "everything."

Additionally, Collins expressed her hopes for the next season, which has already been confirmed by the Netflix.

"I think she needs to take a little side trip to Tokyo at some point. That travel experience would be one for the books," she suggested.

Collins added, "There's a lot of locations that I would love Emily to go to."