Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mull 'adoption and surrogacy'

In the face of Selena Gomez unable to get pregnant, the couple is reportedly planning to look for different ways to have a baby.



Sources say the decision was considered given the Only Murders in the Building made a shocking revelation about her medical condition in a recent interview.

“I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she told Vanity Fair. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve.”

“Selena and Benny have definitely talked about both adoption and surrogacy,” the insider told Life & Style.

Like them, there is another power couple looking to expand their family: Adele and Rich Paul.

The Hello singer is taking a break from her career to focus on planning her wedding and a baby.

“If Adele gets pregnant before the wedding, so be it,” the bird chirped to the outlet. “She’ll consider it a blessing.”

Insiders say the Grammy winner has a strong desire to settle down, “She wants to focus on her relationship and family.”

Noting, “People would be surprised to know how domestic she is when she’s not in diva mode! She’s been wanting this for a long time.”