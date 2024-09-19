 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mull 'adoption and surrogacy'

Sources say Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are looking into different ways to have a baby

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mull adoption and surrogacy
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mull 'adoption and surrogacy'

In the face of Selena Gomez unable to get pregnant, the couple is reportedly planning to look for different ways to have a baby.

Sources say the decision was considered given the Only Murders in the Building made a shocking revelation about her medical condition in a recent interview.

“I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she told Vanity Fair. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve.”

“Selena and Benny have definitely talked about both adoption and surrogacy,” the insider told Life & Style.

Like them, there is another power couple looking to expand their family: Adele and Rich Paul.

The Hello singer is taking a break from her career to focus on planning her wedding and a baby.

“If Adele gets pregnant before the wedding, so be it,” the bird chirped to the outlet. “She’ll consider it a blessing.”

Insiders say the Grammy winner has a strong desire to settle down, “She wants to focus on her relationship and family.” 

Noting, “People would be surprised to know how domestic she is when she’s not in diva mode! She’s been wanting this for a long time.”

'Frozen' welcomes its director as the franchise expands
'Frozen' welcomes its director as the franchise expands
Colin Farrell calls his Penguin transformation 'hypnotic'
Colin Farrell calls his Penguin transformation 'hypnotic'
AMC makes shocking decision about 'Orphan Black: Echoes' series
AMC makes shocking decision about 'Orphan Black: Echoes' series
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy private life amid Dua Lipa's dig: Source video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy private life amid Dua Lipa's dig: Source
Lily Collins unveils Emily Cooper's real love in 'Emily in Paris'
Lily Collins unveils Emily Cooper's real love in 'Emily in Paris'
Prince Harry's dictator in high heels given massive bashing
Prince Harry's dictator in high heels given massive bashing
Chrissy Teigen claps back at online haters video
Chrissy Teigen claps back at online haters
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley spark romance rumors after recent reunion
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley spark romance rumors after recent reunion