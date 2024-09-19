Colin Farrell calls his Penguin transformation 'hypnotic'

Colin Farrell opened up about his transformation as the Penguin.

At the New York City premiere of HBO’s The Penguin, Colin told PEOPLE magazine about his experience.

The actor, who first played the Penguin in 2022’s The Batman, described how startling it was to see himself as Oz Cobblepot.

"Do you ever see cats looking at themselves in the mirror? How they recoil and they just don't know [it's them]? It was strange," he said.

Colin added, "It's not like I ever fully lost sense of myself, but it was a very powerful thing to know yourself a certain way for 45 years and to see a reflection. And it also kind of made me aware of how much I identified with how I look." He also praised the makeup and costume team for their incredible work.

"As soon as I look in the mirror and none of me was there, then, I had more of a blank slate than I usually have [going] to work," he said, adding, "It was amazing. It was really, really powerful. It was something very powerful and very kind of hypnotic to the experience."