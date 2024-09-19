Brad Pitt crowns George Clooney THIS prestigious title at 'Wolf' premiere

Brad Pitt called his longtime pal George Clooney as the 'sexiest man alive.'

Pitt and Clooney recently reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of their new movie Wolfs at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The close friends have worked together in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Burn After Reading.

In an interview with PEOPLE, they were asked if they had any advice for future "sexiest man alive" the title, both actors have held twice.

Pitt jokingly referred to Clooney, saying, "This is the Sexiest Man Still Alive."

Clooney played along, humourously adding, "Yes, exactly. That's going to be starting now. I know. I tried to get AARP to do that for [Pitt,] Sexiest Man Still Alive. I have the T-shirt, by the way. Somebody else got it. Yeah, all I got was a T-shirt."

Pitt and Clooney stars in Wolfs, their first film together in over 15 years, playing rival fixers who are hired for the same job and must put aside their differences to complete it.

Wolfs will hit theaters on September 20 and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ from September 27.