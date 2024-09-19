Biopic on Queen Latifah goes on floors

Scores of production companies are joining hands to make biopics about iconic hip-hop artists. Queen Latifah was selected as the first of many projects to come.



Reacting to the news, the Oscar nominee said, “We all came into this industry together and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall.”

“It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives,” she continued.

Her biopic will focus on her rise with the backing of Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

For each company, different artists, producers and directors were attached.

Queen and Shakim Compere will serve for Flavor Unit Entertainment. Meanwhile, Westbrook Studios' Will Smith and Miguel Melendez will work as producers.

At last, the producers of Jesse Collins's entertainment will be Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon.

HarbourView Equity Partners will bankroll the projects and also open their rich music catalogues for these biopics, according to Deadline.