HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four

With two episodes left in season three, HBO has renewed the Industry for season four after data showed strong viewership.



On average, 1.6 million viewers tuned in per episode, which is 40% higher than in season two.

Not to mention, the viewership of the finance drama in the last five weeks has made the series jump into the top five best-performing ever list, according to Variety.

The show also left a mark on the network's top chain of command. Francesca Orsi, head of HBO drama series and films, for example, said, “For three seasons, ‘Industry’ has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama.”

She continued, "Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show."

"We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast."

In the meantime, the ensemble cast Industry's season three logline reads, "As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington)."

"In a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)," it concluded.