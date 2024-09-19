Kylie Minogue returns with 'beautiful and wild' 'Tension Tour'

Kylie Minogue, one of the best-selling artists from Australia is now gearing up for a world tour!

The legendary artist plans on hitting the road in 2025 after releasing her album, Tension II, next month after she shot up to the UK charts with the launch of her sixteenth studio album, titled Tension, back in 2023.

The upcoming collection of 13 different songs by the 56-year-old musician would be released on October 18, featuring collaborations with artists like Orville Peck & Diplo, and Sia.

The Padam Padam singer has scheduled the release of her lead single, Lights Camera Action on September 27 with having previously unveiled her songs, My Oh My (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo) and Edge of Saturday Night (with Blessed Madonna) this summer.



The Grammy winning princess of pop also delighted her fans with the announcement of her forthcoming Tension Tour, that would kick off in February from Australia.

“I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!” Kylie said in a statement, adding, “It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close-up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”