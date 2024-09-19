Photo: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon’s baby plans intensify: Report

Brad Pitt is reportedly eager to start a new chapter with Ines De Ramon.

While Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie kids has become bruised amid the former couple’s messy divorce, an insider recently dished to Closer Magazine that the Wolfs actor is adamant to welcome his 7th child.

They kicked off the chat by sharing, “Brad and Ines would love to have a baby together.”

The source also mentioned, “It’s something they’re both taking seriously and he’s made it clear it’s not going to be a one-and-done situation.”

“He has no doubt Ines will make a wonderful mum,” the confidante remarked before starting a new topic.

This report comes amid Us Weekly reported that “Brad loves introducing Ines to his friends because she’s such a joy to be around.”

As per their tipster, “She brings out the best in Brad,” and “Her support has shown Brad who she really is as a partner.”

“It’s meant so much to him and brought them close together. Brad has a lot of up and down days, and [Ines] has been his rock through it all. She has a really good heart,” they also revealed.