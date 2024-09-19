 
Geo News

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon's baby plans intensify: Report

Brad Pitt is reportedly proud to have Ines De Ramon by his side

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

Photo: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon’s baby plans intensify: Report
Photo: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon’s baby plans intensify: Report

Brad Pitt is reportedly eager to start a new chapter with Ines De Ramon.

While Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie kids has become bruised amid the former couple’s messy divorce, an insider recently dished to Closer Magazine that the Wolfs actor is adamant to welcome his 7th child.

They kicked off the chat by sharing, “Brad and Ines would love to have a baby together.”

The source also mentioned, “It’s something they’re both taking seriously and he’s made it clear it’s not going to be a one-and-done situation.”

“He has no doubt Ines will make a wonderful mum,” the confidante remarked before starting a new topic.

This report comes amid Us Weekly reported that “Brad loves introducing Ines to his friends because she’s such a joy to be around.”

As per their tipster, “She brings out the best in Brad,” and “Her support has shown Brad who she really is as a partner.”

“It’s meant so much to him and brought them close together. Brad has a lot of up and down days, and [Ines] has been his rock through it all. She has a really good heart,” they also revealed.

HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four
HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four
'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show
'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show
Kylie Minogue returns with 'beautiful and wild' 'Tension Tour'
Kylie Minogue returns with 'beautiful and wild' 'Tension Tour'
Biopic on Queen Latifah goes on floors
Biopic on Queen Latifah goes on floors
Joel McHale addresses 'Jurassic World Rebirth' casting rumours
Joel McHale addresses 'Jurassic World Rebirth' casting rumours
Brad Pitt crowns George Clooney THIS prestigious title at 'Wolf' premiere
Brad Pitt crowns George Clooney THIS prestigious title at 'Wolf' premiere
Metallica to mark rare appearance at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Metallica to mark rare appearance at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
'Frozen' welcomes its director as the franchise expands
'Frozen' welcomes its director as the franchise expands