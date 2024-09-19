Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright amid divorce

Jax Taylor and his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright are maintaining a friendly relationship amid their separation.

The 45-year-old reality TV star, took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 18, to share a snap of home cooked meal sent by his ex wife, despite living separately.



The Vanderpump Rules alum began with promoting a meal prep company by taking to his Instagram Stories.

However, at the end of the promotion, the TV personality gave a shout-out to Cartwright's meal.

Taylor wrote on the picture featuring Cartwright's prepared food, "will always squeeze in a home-cooked meal when I am offered one."

"Thanks Brittany," he added, with a blushing smiley face.



This comes days after Cartwright's demanded full custody of their son Cruz, 3.

Additionally, she filled for divorce from Taylor on August 27, requesting physical and primary legal custody of Cruz.

Moreover, Taylor recently opened up about his mental health struggle and revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.