 
Geo News

Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright

The estranged couple parted their ways back in August when Brittnay Cartwright filed for divorce

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright amid divorce
Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright amid divorce

Jax Taylor and his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright are maintaining a friendly relationship amid their separation.

The 45-year-old reality TV star, took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 18, to share a snap of home cooked meal sent by his ex wife, despite living separately.

The Vanderpump Rules alum began with promoting a meal prep company by taking to his Instagram Stories.

Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright

However, at the end of the promotion, the TV personality gave a shout-out to Cartwright's meal.

Taylor wrote on the picture featuring Cartwright's prepared food, "will always squeeze in a home-cooked meal when I am offered one."

"Thanks Brittany," he added, with a blushing smiley face.

This comes days after Cartwright's demanded full custody of their son Cruz, 3.

Additionally, she filled for divorce from Taylor on August 27, requesting physical and primary legal custody of Cruz.

Moreover, Taylor recently opened up about his mental health struggle and revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four
HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four
'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show
'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show
Kylie Minogue returns with 'beautiful and wild' 'Tension Tour'
Kylie Minogue returns with 'beautiful and wild' 'Tension Tour'
Biopic on Queen Latifah goes on floors
Biopic on Queen Latifah goes on floors
Joel McHale addresses 'Jurassic World Rebirth' casting rumours
Joel McHale addresses 'Jurassic World Rebirth' casting rumours
Brad Pitt crowns George Clooney THIS prestigious title at 'Wolf' premiere
Brad Pitt crowns George Clooney THIS prestigious title at 'Wolf' premiere
Metallica to mark rare appearance at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Metallica to mark rare appearance at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
'Frozen' welcomes its director as the franchise expands
'Frozen' welcomes its director as the franchise expands