Megan Thee Stallion leads the BET Hip-Hop nominations

Megan Thee Stallion dominated the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Award nominations.

As per reports by the NME, the Otaku Hot Girl hitmaker, who has garnered 12 nods across the nominations, is up to compete for the trophies of the categories Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Artist Of The Year.

Ever since the category of Hip-Hop Artist of the Year nomination and award has been introduced at the awards ceremony since 2020, there are many female artists to compete for the accolade this year, including, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and GloRilla along with Megan.

The closest runner-up to Megan Thee Stallion, is Kendrick Lamar with 11 different nominations, most of which are by the grace of his infamous diss track, meant for Drake, titled, Not Like Us.

Lamar’s second work that earned recognition was his featured verse on the Metro Boomin’ song Like That.

The 2024 BET Hip-Hop ceremony would premiere on October 15 and would see Fat Joe serve as the host for the third time in a row.

As per Billboard, Fat Joe stated, “Joe Crack is back for the three-peat, night night baby,” adding, “It’s been a dream to host the ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ the past few years and I’m looking forward to taking things to the next level in Las Vegas.”