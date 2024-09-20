Princess Diana, Dodi Al Fayed ‘takeaway meal dates' laid bare

September 20, 2024
Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed’s relationship has been decoded by an insider.
The former Princess of Wales, who had allegedly dated Dodi towards her final days, enjoyed a friendly bond with the millionaire heir.
As per Mirror, Diana and Dodi shared a profound bond: "They used to sit on the floor having takeaway meals. She and Dodi were mad on films. He had a wall filled with VHS tapes. Any moment they had together, they went there. They'd watch TV and hang out like teenagers. In a way, the Princess was having her youth again because she had been in the Royal Family for 15 years. People say it was just a summer fling with Dodi but they had been friends for ten years."
Meanwhile, Diana’s friend Annabel Goldsmith touched upon a 1997 1997 phone with the Princess.
She told Diana’s death investigators the converter of the conversation.
She had asked the Princess: “You are being sensible aren’t you? You’re not doing anything silly are you, like getting married?” she asked. Diana replied: “Not at all. I’m being spoilt and I’m having a wonderful time. Annabel, I need marriage like a rash on my face.”