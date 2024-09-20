Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson join forces for upcoming song

Carrie Underwood just teased a country music collaboration!

As the 41-year-old American Idol alum um judge unveiled her upcoming project, she announced that it would be a joint endeavor along with the famous Cody Johnson.

The 37-year-old Wild As You singer took to his official Instagram account to announce the track, titled, I’m Gonna Love You, a now-highly-anticipated song amongst country music fans.

Source: Instagram

“Thrilled to announce that “I’m Gonna Love You” is coming out next Friday, 9/27. Thank you @carrieunderwood for joining me on this one and making it so special. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” he announced to his 1.8 million fans on the platform.

Underwood rocked a white-coloured dress, paired with black leather boots in the picture alongside Johnson.

She had her full-circle moment, a while ago when she was announced as a judge for American Idol, 20 years after she won the series back in 2005.

Carrie Underwood would be sharing season 23’s panel in 2025 with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, replacing former judge, Katy Perry, who spent seven years on American Idol.