George Clooney calls reigniting onscreen chemistry with Brad Pitt 'Easy'

It didn't take much longer for Brad Pitt and George Clooney to rekindle their spark on the set of their new thriller-comedy Wolfs.



During the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming movie at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, September 18, Clooney opened up about their on screen reunion.

"I'm too old to hit a curve ball, but I think that's an automatic, too. Never going to be a straight answer or straight delivery," Clooney said of Pitt to People magazine.

He went on to say on their onscreen chemistry, "No, from the minute we got there, it was just easy to do it again."

"The fun part is that all the dialogue of us talking on top of each other was pretty easy to do because it was fun," Clooney added.

It is pertinent to mention that Clooney and Pitt have reunited for Wolfs after 16 years of Burn After Reading.

The duo's other projects together includes Ocean's trilogy, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind and more.

Moreover, their new crime-comedy received a four-minute standing ovation after its premiere in Venice.