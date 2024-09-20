Gigi Hadid marks daughter Khai's special day: 'Mama's Angel!'

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughter's birthday with a sweet post.



The 29-year-old model marked Khai's 4th birthday by taking it to her official Instagram account on Thursday, September 19.

Gigi shared an adorable clip with Khai as the mother-daughter duo spends some quality time in a community park.

In the video the proud mother can be seen tapping on Khai's back while she moves back and forth on a swing.

The four-year-old was wearing a light blue full-sleeved top and tied her hair in two braids.

Gigi penned on the video, "4 years of YOU," adding, "Happy birthday mama's Angel!"

In the following story, Gigi also shared a snap of Khai's rainbow-themed birthday cake.

"Cake 4 bday breakfast always," the mother of one wrote on the picture.

It is pertinent to mention that Gigi shares her daughter with her ex Zayn Malik.

In the month of August, Gigi shared a rare glimpse into her life as a mom to Khai, featuring sweet moments throughout the summers.