Queen Margarethe of Denmark lands in hospital after fall

When Margarethe is under doctors’ supervision in Denmark

September 20, 2024

Queen Margarethe II has reportedly been admitted to the hospital.

The former monarch of Denmark, who abdicated this year in favour of her son, is admitted to the

The Danish capital's university hospital after suffering a fall.

"According to the circumstances, the queen is doing well, but was admitted for observation for the time being," the head of communications, Lene Balleby, notes.

Meanwhile, her son King Frederik X reveals that he had spoken to her and that "she is in good hands".

Speaking further at the 100th anniversary of the Copenhagen Royal Chapel Choir, the King added: "We take it day by day. The doctors are the ones who decide."

