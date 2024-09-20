Amber Rose, Iman Shumpert make rare appearance as 'just friends'

Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert made a surprising seaside visit in Miami.

According to Daily Mail, Amber and Iman could be seen grinning during a chit chat on lounge chairs near the Atlantic Ocean.

As per TMZ’s sources, despite their chummy appearance, the beach date was purely platonic, as they both are "just friends."

Moreover, as per the publication’s reports, Amber and Iman have remained close friends ever since they appeared on the BET reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition last year.

Additionally, the unexpected outing came as the former NBA player has been involved in a messy split from the singer Teyana Taylor with whom he shares two young daughters: eight-year-old Iman 'Junie' Tayla and four-year-old Rue Rose.

As far as Amber’s dressing is concerned, she was dressed for the beach in a one-piece black halter swimsuit that contrasted with her bleached-blond buzz cut.

Meanwhile, the suit featured a plunging neckline, and the high-cut button put the spotlight on her legs.

Furthermore, Rose matched her suit with a set of chunky black sunglasses, along with a small black quilted Chanel handbag while she carried a thick strand of pearls with her, and added some sparkle with gold hoop earrings.

In terms of Iman’s dressing, he wore a necklace decorated with a variety of oddly shaped silver zipper pulls, and he sported a nose ring as well.

As per the outlet, back at the beach chairs, the two lounged next to each other under umbrellas so as not to get too toasty in the sun.

It is worth mentioning that they both appeared on BET's second season, which aired in 2023 and featured Tiffany Pollard, Joseline Hernandez, O'Ryan, Kwaylon 'Kway' Rogers and Parker McKenna Posey, along with Ray J who was returning after previously starring in the first season.