Brittany Cartwright talks about co-parenting with Jax Taylor amid divorce

Brittany Cartwright discussed about her and Jax Taylor’s expectations regarding “healthy” co-parenting relationship as they navigate through their divorce.

During an interview with People, The Vanderpump Rules alum stated that Jax is a “great dad” and that their three-year-old son Cruz is their priority.

However, she admitted that tensions are still high between herself and her ex, whom she split from in February, and that it'll “take some time” for them to reach a “healthy” place.

In this regard, Cartwright began at length by admitting, “He's a great dad. Great dad, terrible husband. I'm not ever going to take Cruz away from him.”

As per the publication, Brittany stated, “We will always put Cruz first and we are going to work towards a healthy co-parenting relationship.”

Moreover, despite drama between them, Brittany said that she can always depend on her ex as she claimed, “It's going to take some time. Still, things are very raw between us, but for the most part, I do know if I needed something, if Cruz needed something, I could call him and he would be there for us.”

Additionally, after five years of marriage and a six-months separation, Brittany officially filed for divorce from her The Valley co-star on August 27.