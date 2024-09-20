Sarah Michelle Geller pays sweet tribute to daughter Charlotte

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a rare glimpse at her daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze as she celebrated the teen's 15th birthday on Thursday.



The Buffy star shares Charlotte and 11-year-old son Rocky James Prinze with longtime husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

According to Daily Mail, she and Freddie got married in 2002 after starring together in a number of hit films, including I Know What You Did Last Summer and live-action Scooby Doo, in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In honor of their eldest daughter’s special day, Sarah shared a heartfelt tribute to Charlotte on Instagram.

In regards to this, she included a footage of the teen showing off her impressive tumbling skills on a training mat in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

Moreover, Charlotte was wearing white shorts and a yellow tank top, and could be seen proudly performing a cartwheel back-handspring for her mom.

Additionally, Sarah set the video to the tune of Stevie Wonder's 1980 hit Happy Birthday.

In terms of the post's caption, the Cruel Intentions star expressed her “love” for her teen daughter by writing, “We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it's your 15 Birthday!! I don't know how it's possible but every year I love you more,” along with a string of birthday-themed emojis.

It is worth mentioning that just one day after Charlotte's birthday, Sarah and Freddie's son Rocky will turn 12-years-old.