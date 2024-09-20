Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift awaiting marriage amid parenting plans

There are a number of serious conversations going on behind the scenes, in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

So much so that an inside source recently stepped forward with some major insights.

This source shared everything with Us Weekly and according to them, “Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes,” and “they’re on the same page” about all of this.

“They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids.”

Plus “Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family.”

“She just hadn’t found The One until now,” the source added before signing off.

For those unversed, there have been past reports of Taylor being excited to start this new chapter by turning into a 'football' wife until her tour plans start up again.

However her priority according to OK Magazine has been starting a family 'within the next year'.

“She wants a few children before she’s 40, so she would rather get pregnant next year than have a big wedding—she has plenty of time for that," a privy source admitted.

