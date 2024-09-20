 
David Schwimmer spilled beans about his 'powerful elite' mother

David Schwimmer discusses about his 'powerful divorce lawyer' mother Arlene Coleman-Schwimmer during an interview

September 20, 2024

David Schwimmer was the son of Arlene Coleman-Schwimmer, a successful family attorney who worked with some of Hollywood’s elite.

In regards to this, the Friends actor explained during an appearance on the Origins with Cush Jumbo podcast that his mother Arlene was “a big, powerful divorce lawyer” who eventually represented Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Taylor.

According to People, Schwimmer told Jumbo that his mother’s “practice became very successful,” and she represented studio heads and their wives.

Although one case was a "big, big deal" to his mother, the American actor stated that it was "not her origin story."

Moreover, Schwimmer added that his mother "grew up as a little girl or a young woman, wanting to be Elizabeth Taylor. She wanted to be an actress, but her father kind of forbid it because of all the promiscuity and things. So she became a lawyer and then she ended up.”

As per the publication, David claimed, “She ended up representing Elizabeth Taylor, her childhood idol Elizabeth Taylor. Because she did such a good job for her, Elizabeth gave her one of her own personal necklaces as a kind of bonus gift to my mom.”

Furthermore, while talking about his mother, he stated, “She never forgets anyone's birthday or occasion; she's that kind of person. So she's a really warm, joyful, joyous person. Love of the arts, all the arts.”

It is worth mentioning that The Wonder Years actor admitted having the same attributes as his mother, as per the outlet. 

