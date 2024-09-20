Florence Pugh gives sneak-peek into her 'delicious week' from summers

Florence Pugh revealed a few bits of summer from her vacation with a group of her friends.

The Oppenheimer actress shared some social media pictures of herself and a group of friends enjoying the last bits of summer while on vacation.

In regards to the caption, she wrote, “Glorious. Sunshine. Food. Juice. Sea. Food again. Quality time with my quality bunch. Love. More food. Ultimate peak laughter. Breakfast leftovers at the beach because I can’t leave leftovers. The most unbelievably delicious week. I’m still full.”





In the carousel post, the cover photo showed Florence joined by six of her best buds aboard a boat and everyone smiled for the selfie while soaking up the sun.

Moreover, Pugh also mentioned several people in the pictures, noting that they had “new unreleased music that they were checking out as the sun goes down.”

Additionally, in the slideshow, which contained 11 photos recapping the best moments from the trip, Pugh gave fans a sneak peek into her adventures, including smiles, kisses and loads of food.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the Black Widow actress re-shared some of the 11 pictures as she wrote across the pictures, “You ever had paella so good you went cross-eyed. Permanently?”

Ahead of her European getaway, the actress spoke to British Vogue for its October issue.

As per People, she discussed a variety of topics during the interview, such as how she felt that her appearance has brought on unwanted commentary throughout her career.