Katy Perry shares funny encounter with Brazilian fans: Watch

Katy Perry shares fun encounter with Brazilian fans: Watch

Katy Perry, who is currently staying in Brazil, recently held a fun encounter with her fans.



The Roar hitmaker recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video from her hotel balcony in which she could be seen interacting with the music lovers.

In the short clip, Perry shared that 143, her seventh album has been released in Brazil.

The Dark House singer captioned the post, “This is why I come to Brazil.”

In the clip, the fans could be heard chanting both the singer's name and as well as her album's.

The 39-year-old singer’s visit to Brazil comes amid her upcoming performance at Rock in Rio music festival, which will be held at City of Rock in Rio de Janeiro today i.e. on September 20, the same day when Perry’s seventh album got released.

143 , which is code for “I love you,” marks the singer's first album since 2020’s Smile.

The new album features previously released singles and Lifetimes and Woman’s World, as well as Doechii and 21 Savage collaborations on I’m His He’s Mine and Gimme Gimme, respectively.

Other song titles include Nirvana, All the Love, Crush, Wonder, and Truth among others.